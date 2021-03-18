18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika: Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan Çanakkale mesajı

Son dakika: Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan Çanakkale mesajı

A Haber
Giriş: 18.03.2021 10:39
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 10:42
Son dakika haberi... Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Çanakkale Zaferi ile ilgili bir mesaj paylaştı. Erdoğan, "Çanakkale, Anadolu'daki Türk varlığına ve mukaddes değerlerimize hasım olanlara karşı kahraman ecdadımızın yazdığı şanlı bir destandır." ifadelerini kullandı.
Başkan Erdoğandan Çanakkale Zaferi mesajı BAŞKAN ERDOĞAN'DAN ÇANAKKALE ZAFERİ MESAJI
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Çanakkale mesajı
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Çanakkale mesajı
