06 Nisan 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Ankara'da "Vadi" operasyonu! 81 kişi yakalandı

Son dakika: Ankara'da "Vadi" operasyonu! 81 kişi yakalandı

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 06.04.2021 10:36
Güncelleme:06.04.2021 10:53
Son dakika haberi... Ankara merkezli 8 ilde yapılan operasyonlarla uyuşturucu çetesi çökertildi. 81 kişi yakalandı. Şüphelilerin adreslerinde yüklü miktarda uyuşturucu ele geçirildi.
Vadi operasyonunda onlarca şüpheli yakalandı VADİ OPERASYONUNDA ONLARCA ŞÜPHELİ YAKALANDI
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Son dakika: MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli'den grup toplantısında önemli açıklamalar
Son dakika: MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli'den grup toplantısında önemli açıklamalar
Türkiye’ye 15 büyük saldırının şifreleri
Türkiye’ye 15 büyük saldırının şifreleri
Emekli amirallere kritik sorular
Emekli amirallere kritik sorular
Ankara'da Vadi operasyonu
Ankara'da "Vadi" operasyonu
Sızma girişimindeki teröristlere ağır darbe!
Sızma girişimindeki teröristlere ağır darbe!
AB'den Türkiye'ye kritik ziyaret
AB'den Türkiye'ye kritik ziyaret
4 ilde şafak vakti uyuşturucu operasyonu
4 ilde şafak vakti uyuşturucu operasyonu
İstanbul'da PKK/KCK operasyonu
İstanbul'da PKK/KCK operasyonu
Ankara'da FETÖ operasyonu
Ankara'da FETÖ operasyonu
Boğuldu dediler PKK kampından çıktı
"Boğuldu" dediler PKK kampından çıktı
Emekli amirallerin bildirisiyle erken seçim mi hedeflendi?
Emekli amirallerin bildirisiyle erken seçim mi hedeflendi?
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu A Haber'de darbe imalı bildiriyi yorumladı: Darbelerin imasına dahi tahammülümüz yok
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu A Haber'de darbe imalı bildiriyi yorumladı: Darbelerin imasına dahi tahammülümüz yok
Daha Fazla Video Göster