Postmodern darbeye adım adım! 28 Şubat'a giden yolda "Kudüs gecesi"

Postmodern darbeye adım adım! 28 Şubat’a giden yolda “Kudüs gecesi”

Giriş: 30.01.2021 13:21
Güncelleme:30.01.2021 13:23
24 yıl önce bugün Refah Partili Sincan Belediyesi, 1997'de Kudüs'ü anma toplantısı düzenledi. O toplantıda "Filistin İntifada" hareketini canlandıran etkinlikte Hizbullah ve Hamas örgüt liderlerinin posterleri de asıldı. Bu gelişme 28 Şubat Postmodern darbesine zemin hazırladı. O gün neler yaşanmıştı? Olayın yıldönümünde A Haber muhabiri Özkan Özcan detayları aktardı.
