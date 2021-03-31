Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
ANA SAYFA İstanbul 25 yıl öncesine nasıl döndü? Ekrem İmamoğlu ne vaat etti? Ne yaptı? Giriş: 31.03.2021 13:46 Güncelleme:31.03.2021 13:54 CHP'li İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi 2 yıldır sorunlarla boğuşuyor. Toplu taşımadan çevre kirliliğine bir çok problem baş gösterdi. Ekrem İmamoğlu ise çözüm yerine siyasi polemiklerle gündeme geldi. Peki İmamoğlu ne vaat etti, ne yaptı? Detaylar özel dosya haberimizde... DİĞER