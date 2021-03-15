15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Evlat nöbeti 560.gününde! 216 aile evlat nöbetinde

Giriş: 15.03.2021 10:38
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 10:58
Diyarbakır'da ailelerin HDP il binası önündeki evlat nöbeti 560. gününde devam ediyor. 24 aile evladına kavuştu. 216 aile evlat nöbetini sürdürüyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Sinan Yılmaz aktardı.
