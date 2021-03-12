12 Mart 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş üzerinden kara propaganda

Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş üzerinden kara propaganda

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 12.03.2021 08:52
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 09:00
Koronavirüs tedavisi gören Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş hakkında sosyal medyada kara bir propaganda yürütüldü. Sosyal medyada yalan paylaşımlar binlerce kez beğenilirken gerçek olanlar ise sadece onlarca kişi tarafından beğenildi.
İşte Erbaş’ın tedavisi sürerken yalan paylaşımda bulunan ekip İŞTE ERBAŞ'IN TEDAVİSİ SÜRERKEN YALAN PAYLAŞIMDA BULUNAN EKİP
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Ekonomi Reform Paketi açıklanıyor
Ekonomi Reform Paketi açıklanıyor
Diyanet İşleri Başkanı üzerinden kara propaganda
Diyanet İşleri Başkanı üzerinden kara propaganda
Beyin yakan çıkış: Türkiye'ye getireceğim!
Beyin yakan çıkış: Türkiye'ye getireceğim!
Ankara Barzani'ye bunun hesabını sorar
"Ankara Barzani'ye bunun hesabını sorar"
Teröre dev darbe! 482 kilo eroin, 65 kilo metamfetamin ele geçirildi
Teröre dev darbe! 482 kilo eroin, 65 kilo metamfetamin ele geçirildi
Terörün finansmanına darbe! İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu açıkladı
Terörün finansmanına darbe! İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu açıkladı
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu: 482 kilogram eroin, 65 kilogram metamfetamin ele geçirildi
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu: 482 kilogram eroin, 65 kilogram metamfetamin ele geçirildi
''Sapanla mı vuracaksınız Rusları''
''Sapanla mı vuracaksınız Rusları''
Türkiye’siz adım atılamayacağını tüm dünya gördü
"Türkiye’siz adım atılamayacağını tüm dünya gördü"
İstanbul Valiliği yeni tedbirleri duyurdu
İstanbul Valiliği yeni tedbirleri duyurdu
Başkan Erdoğan: Bu vatanın ekmeğini yiyen...
Başkan Erdoğan: Bu vatanın ekmeğini yiyen...
Bakan Koca: KOVİD-19 kabusu 2021'de sürmeyecek
Bakan Koca: KOVİD-19 kabusu 2021'de sürmeyecek
Daha Fazla Video Göster
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ