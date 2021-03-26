26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Videolar Ekonomi Videoları Çiftçiye 4 milyar TL'lik mazot ve gübre desteği

Çiftçiye 4 milyar TL'lik mazot ve gübre desteği

Giriş: 26.03.2021 10:59
Güncelleme:26.03.2021 11:12
Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli 81 ilde mazot ve gübre desteği ödemelerinin başlayacağını duyurmuştu. Ödemeler bugün başlayacak. A Haber muhabiri Özkan Özcan detayları aktardı.
Mazot ve gübre desteği
