Ermeni bakan gazeteciyi yumrukladı

Giriş: 19.03.2021 11:03
Güncelleme:19.03.2021 11:16
Ermenistan'da bir gazeteci kafede oturduğu sırada saldırıya uğradı. Saldırıyı yapan da Ermenistan'ın bilişim bakanıydı. Bakan Ermeni gazeteciyi önce zorla dışarı çıkartmak istedi ardından da yumrukladı.
