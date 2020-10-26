26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Videolar Dünya Videoları Arap dünyasından Macron yönetimine tepkiler katlanarak büyüyor

Arap dünyasından Macron yönetimine tepkiler katlanarak büyüyor

Giriş: 26.10.2020 00:55
Güncelleme:26.10.2020 01:44
Fransa’da Müslümanları ve İslam’ı hedef alan saldırılar birbiri ardına geldi. Macron yönetiminin İslamofobiyi körükleyen açıklamaları ise tepkileri beraberinde getirdi. Arap dünyası, Fransız ürünlerine boykot uygulanması için çağrıda bulunuyor.
