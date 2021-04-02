1 Nisan şakasına sert müdahale

02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Giriş: 02.04.2021 10:41
Güncelleme:02.04.2021 10:45
Belçika'nın başkenti Brüksel'de 1 Nisan şakası olarak sosyal medya da yayılan festivale binlerce kişinin katılması ile polis, katılımcıları tazyikli su ve göz yaşartıcı gaz ile dağıttı.
Son dakika | Belçikada 1 Nisan şakası kötü bitti! Polisle çatıştılar SON DAKİKA | BELÇİKA'DA 1 NİSAN ŞAKASI KÖTÜ BİTTİ! POLİSLE ÇATIŞTILAR
