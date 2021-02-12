Son dakika: İçme suyu borusundan çıkanlar hayrete düşürdü! 30 metre uzunluğunda...

13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Son dakika haberi... Bursa'nın İznik ilçesinde bir mahallede uzun zamandır içme suyu sorunu yaşıyordu. İçme suyu borusunu inceleyen ekipler şoke oldu. Bakın içme suyu borusundan ne çıktı?

Giriş Tarihi: 12.02.2021 11:24 Güncelleme Tarihi: 12.02.2021 11:27
İznik'e bağlı Yörükler Mahallesi'nde uzun zamandır içme suyu sorunu yaşanıyordu.

Defalarca incelenen şebekede ve su kaynaklarında problem olmadığı halde suyun neden gelmediğini kendi yöntemleri ile inceleyen bin nüfuslu Mahalle Muhtarı Mehmet Batı, içme suyu borusunun tıkalı olduğu iddia etti ve durumu yetkililere bildirdi.

BUSKİ ekipleri yerin altında bulunan su borusunu incelediği esnada içinde bir cisim fark etti.

Ekipler bölgede çalışmalara başladı.

Şoke olan ekipler, içme suyu borusundan 30 metrelik ağaç kökleri çıkarttı.