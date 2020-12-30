31 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Son dakika haberleri... Bolu'da, 112 Acil Sağlık ekibi, rahatsızlanan yaşlı bir kadının yakınının silahlı saldırısına uğradı.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 30.12.2020 22:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 30.12.2020 22:08
  • 1
  • 10
Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Alınan bilgiye göre, kent merkezinde görevli bir 112 Acil Sağlık ekibi, ihbar üzerine Köroğlu Mahallesi Can Sokak'ta yaşayan 82 yaşındaki hastaya müdahaleye gitti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 10
Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Sağlık ekipleri, kendilerini bekleyen yakınlarından hasta hakkında bilgi almaya çalıştığı sırada bir kişinin sözlü saldırısına uğradı.

  • 3
  • 10
Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Bunun üzerine sağlık ekipleri polise haber vererek ambulansın içinde emniyet mensuplarının gelmesini beklemeye başladı. Sağlık ekiplerine sözlü saldırıda bulunan kişi bu sırada tabanca ile ambulansa ateş etmeye başladı.

  • 4
  • 10
Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Olay yerinden uzaklaşarak Bahçelievler Polis Karakoluna giden sağılık ekipleri şahıs hakkında şikayetçi oldu.

Bolu İl Sağlık Müdürü Muhammed Emin Demirkol ile sağlık müdürlüğü yetkilileri de polis karakoluna gelerek saldırıya uğrayan sağlık personelinin durumunu öğrendi.

  • 5
  • 10
Son dakika: Bolu'da 112 Acil Sağlık ekibine silahlı saldırı!

Olay yerine gelen polis ekipleri, sağlık ekiplerine ateş ettiği iddia edilen İ.E.E.'yi (32) gözaltına aldı.