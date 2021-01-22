22 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Otomobil farından çıkanlar hayrete düşürdü

Şanlıurfa Akçakale Gümrük Kapısı'nda inanılmaz bir olay yaşandı. Gümrük muhafaza ekiplerinin şüphe üzerine durdurdukları otomobilin farlarından kuzu çıktı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 22.01.2021 13:55 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22.01.2021 13:55
Şanlıurfa Akçakale Gümrük Kapısı'nda akıllara durgunluk veren bir kaçakçılık girişimi gerçekleşti.

Suriye'den Türkiye'ye girmek üzere olan bir otomobil, riskli olarak değerlendirilerek X-Ray taramasından geçirildi. İncelemede aracın ön ve arka kısmında yoğunluk tespit eden gümrük muhafaza ekipleri detaylı arama yaptı.

Bu sırada otomobilin motor bölümünden gelen sesler üzerine aracın farları söküldü. Ekipler ağızları bantlanmış iki kuzuyla karşılaştı.

Aracın benzin yakıt deposunun yerine yapılan özel bölmede ağızları bantlanmış iki kuzu daha buldu. Sürücü hakkında adli işlem başlattı

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

