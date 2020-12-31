31 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Markete giren otomobil alev topuna döndü!

Bahçelievler'de kontrolünü kaybederek dükkana giren otomobil alevler içinde kaldı. Otomobilden sıçrayan alevler 5 katlı binanın etrafını sardı.

Bahçelievler'de kontrolünü kaybederek dükkana giren otomobil alevler içinde kaldı. Otomobilden sıçrayan alevler 5 katlı binanın etrafını sardı.

Olay, gece saat 02.30 sıralarında Bahçelievler Soğanlı Mahallesi Hüdavendigar Caddesi'nde meydana geldi. İddiaya göre henüz belirlenemeyen nedenden dolayı kontrolden çıkan 06 SGR 18 plakalı otomobil, cadde üzerinde bulunan 5 katlı binanın altındaki dükkana girdi.

Çarpmanın etkisiyle, dükkanın önünde bulunan elektrikli dolaplar alev aldı. Alevlerin otomobile sıçraması sonucu araçta patlama meydana geldi.

Alev topuna dönen otomobilde bulunan 4 kişinin araçtan inerek kaçtıkları öğrenildi. O esnada dükkan içerisinde bulunan çalışanın ise kendisini can havliyle dışarıya attığı bildirildi.

OTOMOBİLDEN ÇIKAN ALEVLER 5 KATLI BİNANIN ETRAFINI SARDI
Yanan otomobilden sıçrayan alevler 5 katlı binanın etrafını sardı. İhbar üzerine olay yerine çok sayıda polis, itfaiye ve sağlık ekibi sevk edildi. İtfaiye ekiplerinin yoğun çalışmaları sonucu yangın kontrol altına alındı. Binada bulunan bazı daireler ve iş yeri kullanılamaz hale geldi.