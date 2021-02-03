03 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

Bağcılar'da, virajda içindeki tekstil makineleri hareket ederek ağırlık bir tarafa kayınca devrilen TIR'daki iki kişi yaralandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 03.02.2021 22:24 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.02.2021 22:34
  • 1
  • 8
İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

Kaza, saat 19.00 sıralarında Kuzey Marmara Otoyolu bağlantı yolu Bağcılar mevkiinde medyana deldi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 8
İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

İddiaya göre, viraj dönüldüğü sırada Mustafa K.'nın kullandığı 27 HG 099 plakalı TIR'ın dorsesindeki tekstil makinesi hareket etti.

  • 3
  • 8
İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

Sabitlenmediği belirtilen makinenin ağırlığı bir tarafa kayınca TIR bariyerlerin üzerine devrildi. Kazada şoför Mustafa K. ile yanındaki İbrahim Halil C. yaralandı.

  • 4
  • 8
İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

Bildirilmesi üzerine gelen sağlık ekipleri, ilk müdahalesinin ardından yaralıları ambulansla hastaneye kaldırdı. Kaza nedeniyle bölgede trafik yoğunluğu oluştu.

  • 5
  • 8
İstanbul'da korkunç kaza! Bağcılar'da TIR devrildi

TIR'ın çekici yardımıyla olay yerinden kaldırılmasıyla trafik akışı normale döndü.