04 Şubat 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum

İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum

İstanbul koronavirüs haritası güncel | Koronavirüs vaka sayılarında başı çeken İstanbul'da, rakamlar yeniden yükselişe geçti. 3 Şubat 2021 tarihinde belirlenen günlük vaka sayısı uzun bir aranın ardından 8 bin 102 seviyelerine çıktı.

Giriş Tarihi: 04.02.2021 12:08 Güncelleme Tarihi: 04.02.2021 12:21
  • 1
  • 29
İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum

Peki, İstanbul'un koronavirüs haritası ne durumda? İşte Hayat Eve Sığar (HES) uygulamasında mega kent İstanbul'un yoğunluk haritası...

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 29
İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum
BAĞCILAR
  • 3
  • 29
İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum
ADALAR
  • 4
  • 29
İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum
ARNAVUTKÖY
  • 5
  • 29
İstanbul koronavirüs tablosu | İşte ilçe ilçe son durum
ATAŞEHİR