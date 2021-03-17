17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri 1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

Trabzon'da yaşayan 26 yaşındaki Murat Karanlık, 1987 model aracı yurt dışında gördüğü otomobiller gibi modifiye etti. Otomobili farklı kılan özelliği ise yolda zıplayarak gitmesi.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 17.03.2021 17:15 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.03.2021 17:16
  • 1
  • 31
1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

Trabzon'da yaşayan 26 yaşındaki Murat Karanlık, 1987 model aracı yurt dışında gördüğü otomobiller gibi modifiye etti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 31
1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

Otomobili farklı kılan özelliği ise yolda zıplayarak gitmesi.

  • 3
  • 31
1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

Karanlık, trafiğe kapalı alanlarda sürüş yaptığını vurguladı.

  • 4
  • 31
1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

Karanlık, "'Her gittiğimiz yerde satılık mı?' diyorlar. Sosyal medyada videoları paylaşıyoruz onlarda çok ilgi görüyor. İl dışında çok fazla talep var. Bu tarz bir arabanın maliyeti 35 bin ve 50 bin arasında değişiyor" dedi.

  • 5
  • 31
1987 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayan otomobil görenleri hayrete düşürüyor