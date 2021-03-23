23 Mart 2021, Salı
Haberler Galeri Son dakika | Mostafa Mohamed'e büyük şok! Hırsızların hedefi oldu! İşte o görüntüler

Galatasaraylı futbolcu Mostafa Mohamed'in çantasını yankesicilik yöntemi ile çalan şüpheli yakalandı. Hırsızlık anı saniye saniye güvenlik kameralarına yansıdı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 23.03.2021 10:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23.03.2021 10:01
Olay, 11 Mart tarihinde Beşiktaş'ta bulunan bir alışveriş merkezinde yaşandı. Alışverişe giden futbolcu Mostafa Mohamed, bir süre sonra yanındaki arkadaşı ile banka oturdu.

İçerisinde pasaportu ve cüzdanı bulunan çantasını yanına koyan futbolcu, kalktığında çantasını aynı yerde bulamayınca hırsızlığa uğradığını anlayarak polis ekiplerine haber verdi.

Asayiş Şube Yankesicilik ve Dolandırıcılık Büro Amirliği ekipleri, gerçekleştirdikleri çalışma neticesinde şüphelinin Cezayir uyruklu Hacer A. (31) olduğunu tespit etti. Yakalanarak gözaltına alınan şüpheli, emniyetteki işlemlerinin ardından adliyeye sevk edildi.

HIRSIZLIK ANI SANİYE SANİYE KAMERALARA YANSIDI
Mohamed'in çantasının çalınma anı saniye saniye kameralara yansıdı. Görüntülerde, şüpheli ilk olarak AVM'ye giriş yaptı.

Sonrasında Mohamed ve arkadaşının bulunduğu banka oturan şüpheli, ikilinin sırtlarının dönük olmasını fırsat bilerek yanında bulunan alışveriş poşetine futbolcunun çantasını koyarak olay yerinden uzaklaştı.