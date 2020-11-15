15 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Lewis Hamilton gözyaşlarını tutamadı! İstanbul'da tarihi rekor

Formula 1 DHL Türkiye Grand Prix'sini, Mercedes takımının Büyük Britanyalı pilotu Lewis Hamilton kazandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.11.2020 15:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.11.2020 15:11
Intercity İstanbul Park Pisti'nde 58 tur üzerinden yapılan yarışta Hamilton, damalı bayrağı ilk sırada görerek sezonun bitimine 3 etap kala kariyerinin 7. şampiyonluğunu ilan etti.

Racing Point'ten Meksikalı Sergio Perez'in ikinci olduğu yarışta Ferrari'nin Alman pilotu Sebastian Vettel ise üçüncü sırayı elde etti.

