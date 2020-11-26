26 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
Diego Armando Maradona neden öldü? Sebebi belli oldu

Diego Armando Maradona neden öldü? Arjantin'de dün hayatını kaybeden efsane futbolcu Diego Armando Maradona'ya yapılan otopsinin ardından Maradona'nın ölüm nedeni belli oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 26.11.2020 08:06 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.11.2020 09:37
Arjantin basınında çıkan habere göre, Maradona'ya yapılan otopsinin ön raporunda, eski futbolcunun uyurken "kronik kalp yetmezliğine bağlı akut akciğer ödemi" nedeniyle hayatını kaybettiği belirtildi.

Otopsinin kesin sonucunun, Maradona'nın vücudunda herhangi bir maddenin olup olmadığını analiz edecek toksikolojik ve histopatolojik testlerin ardından kesinleşeceği açıklandı.

Buenos Aires eyaletindeki San Fernando Petrona V. De Cordero Hastanesinde dün yerel saatle 19.00'da başlayan otopsi 22.00'a kadar sürdü.

Dünyaca ünlü futbolcunun, dün sabah saatlerinde odasından çıkmaması üzerine psikoloğu ile psikiyatristinin odasına girdiği, uyuduğu düşünülen Maradona'nın hayati belirti göstermediğinin anlaşılmasının ardından hemşiresi ve psikoloğu tarafından yapılan kalp masajıyla da hayata döndürülemediği belirtilmişti.

