26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Porsche 911'i hurdadan alıp öyle bir hale getirdi ki! Müzede sergileniyor
Porsche 911'i hurda bir şekilde alan adam otomobili öyle bir hale getirdi ki görenler şaşkınlığını gizleyemedi. Üç yıl süren çalışmaların ardından görenlerine kendisine hayran bırakan araç Almanya Stuttgart'taki Porsche Müzesi'ne sunuldu. İşte o muhteşem değişim...
Giriş Tarihi: 26.03.2021 13:19
Aracın çoğu yeri çürümüş durumdaydı.
İşte otomobilin restorasyondan önceki hali ve sonrası.