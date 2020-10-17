17 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi
Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu setinde kılıç kazası! Ekin Koç hastaneye kaldırıldı

TRT'nin yeni dizisi Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu'nun setinde korkutan bir kaza yaşandı. Dizide Ahmet Sencer karakterine hayat veren Ekin Koç, yaşadığı kılıç kazası sonrası hastaneye kaldırıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 17.10.2020 12:32 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.10.2020 12:34
TRT ekranlarının yeni fenomeni Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu dizisinde herkesin yüreğini ağzına getiren bir kaza yaşandı.

Dizide Ahmet Sencer karakterine hayat veren Ekin Koç'un parmağı kılıç darbesi nedeniyle kırıldı.

Tv100'ün haberine göre; 'Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu' dizisinde Ahmet Sencer karakterine hayat veren Ekin Koç, sette talihsiz bir olay yaşadı. Yakışıklı oyuncu, bir dövüş sahnesinde parmağına kılıç darbesi aldı.

Büyük bir acı yaşayan oyuncu, set ekibi tarafından hemen hastaneye kaldırıldı. Kontroller sonrası parmağında kırık ve doku zedelenmesi olduğu tespit edilen Koç'un sahneleri iki gün boyunca ertelendi.

Dinlendikten sonra sete geri dönecek olan oyuncunun, aksiyon sahnelerinde ağrı yaşaması durumunda yerine dublör kullanılabileceği öğrenildi.