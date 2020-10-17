Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
17 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi
Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu setinde kılıç kazası! Ekin Koç hastaneye kaldırıldı
Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu setinde kılıç kazası! Ekin Koç hastaneye kaldırıldı
TRT'nin yeni dizisi Uyanış Büyük Selçuklu'nun setinde korkutan bir kaza yaşandı. Dizide Ahmet Sencer karakterine hayat veren Ekin Koç, yaşadığı kılıç kazası sonrası hastaneye kaldırıldı.
Giriş Tarihi: 17.10.2020 12:32 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.10.2020 12:34