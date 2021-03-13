Jennifer Lopez ve Alex Rodriguez ayrıldı!

13 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Dört yıldır birlikte olan ve düğün hazırlıkları yapan Jennifer Lopez ve Alex Rodriguez yollarını ayırdı. Cuma günü ayrıldıkları iddia edilen çiftten konuyla ilgili bir açıklama gelmedi.

Dünyaca ünlü şarkıcı Jennifer Lopez ve eski beyzbol oyuncusu Alex Rodriguez ilişkilerine nokta koydu.

Koronavirüs nedeniyle düğünlerini ertelemek zorunda kalan ikilinin üzerinde bir süredir kara bulutlar dolaşıyordu.

AYRILIK İŞARETLERİ GÖRÜNÜR HALE GELMİŞTİ

Son olarak Dominik Cumhuriyeti'nde birlikte görülen ünlü çift, ne sosyal medyada bir paylaşım yaptı ne de birlikte objektiflere yansıdı. Bu durum ayrılık ihtimallerinin gündeme gelmesine neden olmuştu.

RODRIQUEZ HAKKINDA ŞOK İDDİALAR

Öte yandan Rodriguez'in Southern Charm adlı TV programıyla tanınan Madison LeCroy ile Lopez'i aldattığı iddiaları ortaya atıldı ancak daha sonra yalanlandı.

Geçtiğimiz aylarda da Rodriguez'in eski eşi Cynthia Scurtis'in ağabeyi Constantine Scurtis'in emekli spor yıldızının aleyhine dava açtı. 50 milyon dolarlık bu davanın resmi dokümanlarında 45 yaşındaki Alex Rodriguez, "seri dolandırıcı" olarak nitelendiriliyordu. Bu durumun nedeni ise Rodriguez ile Constantine'in birlikte kurdukları emlak işiydi.