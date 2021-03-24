24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Haberler Galeri Hastaneye kaldırılan Ali Sunal sağlık durumunu anlattı! 'Biraz ağır geçti'

Ali Sunal ve kardeşi Ezo Sunal, geçtiğimiz günlerde koronavirüse yakalanmış, hastalığı ağır geçiren Ali Sunal, hastaneye kaldırılmıştı. Tedavisi tamamlanan oyuncu, sağlık durumu hakkında konuştu.

Giriş Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:47 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:47
İkinci kez baba olmaya hazırlanan Ali Sunal, geçtiğimiz günlerde koronavirüse yakalanmış, durumu ağırlaşınca hastaneye kaldırılmıştı. Tedavisini evde tamamlayan oyuncu, sağlık durumu hakkında konuştu.

Maslak'ta bir hastaneye girerken görüntülenen Ali Sunal, atlatmış olduğu koronavirüsle ilgili açıklamalarda bulundu. 43 yaşındaki oyuncu, "Dikkat etmek gerekiyor. Sinsi bir salgın atlattık. Hastane süreci bitti" ifadelerini kullandı.

"Güzel bir şey için buradayız bebeğimizin kontrolü için geldik" diyen Sunal, "Gayet iyiyim, biraz ağır geçti beklediğimden. Hallettik çok şükür. Sağlığımız yerinde, dinlenme toparlanma süreci oluyor. Kızıma ya da eşime bulaşmadı" şeklinde konuştu.

Bebeğinin 21 haftalık olduğunu belirten Ali Sunal, daha sonra kontrol için hastaneye giren eşi Nazlı Kurbanzade'nin yanına gitti.

KARDEŞİ VE KENDİSİ YAKALANDI

Ömer Öztüyen ile olan evliliğinden olan kızı Nova'yı kucağına alan Ezo Sunal, doğumdan kısa süre sonra koronavirüse yakalanmıştı. İlk kez ebeveyn olan Sunal'ın hemen ardından ikinci kez baba olmaya hazırlanan abisi Ali Sunal'ın da testi pozitif çıkmıştı.