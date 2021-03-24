Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Haberler Galeri Hastaneye kaldırılan Ali Sunal sağlık durumunu anlattı! 'Biraz ağır geçti'
Hastaneye kaldırılan Ali Sunal sağlık durumunu anlattı! 'Biraz ağır geçti'
Ali Sunal ve kardeşi Ezo Sunal, geçtiğimiz günlerde koronavirüse yakalanmış, hastalığı ağır geçiren Ali Sunal, hastaneye kaldırılmıştı. Tedavisi tamamlanan oyuncu, sağlık durumu hakkında konuştu.
Giriş Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:47 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:47