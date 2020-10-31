31 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi
Son dakika: İzmir'de korkutan görüntü! Deniz suları çekildi...

Son dakika haberine göre; İzmir'in Seferihisar açıklarında meydana gelen depremin ardından, deniz suyunun taştığı Sığacık'ta, bugün denizin çekildiği görüldü.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.10.2020 12:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.10.2020 12:45
Seferihisar Sığacık'ta sabah saatlerinde gel-git başladığı görülürken, suyun dibinde bulunan otlar ve yosunlar suyun yüzeyine çıktı.

Denizdeki hareketlilik devam ederken, şaşkınlık yaşayan vatandaşlar da o anları cep telefonlarının kameralarıyla kaydetti.

