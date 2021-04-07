07 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba
Son dakika haberi... Resmi Gazete'de yer alan Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı kararına göre FETÖ, DEAŞ, PKK ve DHPK-C'lilerin mal varlıkları donduruldu. İşte mal varlığı dondurulan teröristler...

07.04.2021
Gelen son dakika haberine göre, Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı'nın Resmi Gazete'de yayınlanan kararına göre FETÖ/PDY, DEAŞ, PKK/YPG/KCK ve DHKP/C'li teröristlerin mal varlığı donduruldu.

İşte o karar ve isim isim mal varlığı dondurulan teröristler...

FETÖ/PDY'li teröristlerin listesi

