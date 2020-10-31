31 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

Son dakika haberine; İzmir'in Seferihisar ilçesi açıklarında meydana gelen depremin ardından ilçede deniz suyunun taşmasından dolayı yaşanan sorunlar giderilmeye çalışılıyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.10.2020 09:23 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.10.2020 09:26
  • 1
  • 36
Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

Kentte dün meydana gelen depremin merkez üssü Seferihisar'da denizin taşmasından dolayı ev ve iş yerleri suyla dolan vatandaşlar, belediye ekipleri ve kendi imkanlarıyla suyu tahliye etti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 36
Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

İlçenin önemli turistik bölgesi Sığacık Mahallesi'ndeki birçok iş yerinin masa ve sandalyeleri sulara kapıldı.

  • 3
  • 36
Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

Bölgede taşkın sularına kapılan bazı arabaların denize düştüğü belirtildi. Limandaki birçok tekne ise halatlarını kopararak açıldıkları denizde yan yattı.

  • 4
  • 36
Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

Yan yatan tekneler ve sulara kapılan bazı araçlar, drone ile görüntülendi.

  • 5
  • 36
Depremin merkez üssünde dikkat çeken kare!

Bölgedeki iş yeri sahiplerinden 68 yaşındaki Deniz Tufan, o esnada deniz kenarında olduğunu belirterek, "Bir baktım koca denizde su yok, ne olduğunu anlamadık. Öyle bir su geldi ki caddelerin içerisine. Patlamış su borusu gibiydi. Önüne ne gelirse aldı götürdü. Ben de suya kapılıp direğe çarptım." dedi.