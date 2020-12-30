Dünyada başka örneği yok! 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü'nde sona doğru

30 Aralık 2020, Çarşamba
Çanakkale Boğazı'nın Avrupa ve Asya yakalarını birleştirecek "1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü"nde devam eden ve iki bölümden oluşan "kedi yolu"nda çalışmaların yüzde 70'i tamamlandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 30.12.2020 12:29 Güncelleme Tarihi: 30.12.2020 12:31
Hizmete girdiğinde "dünyanın en büyük orta açıklıklı asma köprüsü" unvanını alacak, renkleri, figürleri ve diğer özellikleriyle özgün mimariye sahip 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü'nün inşası sürüyor.

Her iki yakayı birbirine bağlayan halatlar üzerinden devam eden çalışmalarda, köprü inşaatı için en önemli noktalardan olan kedi yolunun yapımı da devam ediyor. Bir çalışma platformu olan yol, görevli işçiler için üzerinde çalışma fırsatı sunduğundan önem taşıyor.

Kedi yolu ile Avrupa ve Asya yakalarındaki deniz üstü çalışmaları gerçekleştirilecek.

Şantiye yetkililerinden alınan bilgiye göre, iki bölümden oluşan ve yüzde 70'i bitirilen kedi yolu tamamen hazır olunca 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü'nün deniz üzerindeki çalışmaları daha da hızlanacak ve tabliye montajlarına başlanacak.

İLK HALATLAR EYLÜL AYINDA ÇEKİLDİ

Avrupa ve Asya yakalarını birbirine bağlayan kedi yolu kılavuz halatlarının çekimi ise geçen eylül ayında yapıldı.