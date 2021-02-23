23 Şubat 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Son dakika haberi... Çin'in Fuyang kentinde seyir halindeki bir aracın bagaj kapağının açılmasıyla bir çocuk yola düştü. O anlar saniye saniye kameraya yansıdı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 23.02.2021 17:09 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23.02.2021 17:12
  • 1
  • 9
Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Çin'in Anhui eyaletine bağlı Fuyang kentinde akıllara durgunluk veren bir olay yaşandı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 9
Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Güvenlik kamerasına yansıyan görüntülerde, seyir halindeki beyaz renkteki aracın bagaj kapağının aniden açıldığı ve bir çocuğun yola düştüğü görüldü.

  • 3
  • 9
Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Araçtakiler çocuğun düştüğünü fark etmezken, 4 yaşındaki çocuk yoğun trafiğin ortasında aracın arkasından koşmaya başladı.

  • 4
  • 9
Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Çocuğun yakınları ise saniyeler sonra olayı fark etti.

  • 5
  • 9
Akılalmaz olay! 4 yaşındaki çocuk yolun ortasında aracın bagajından düştü

Aracından inen kadın çocuğa doğru koşarken, o anda yoldaki bir motosikletli çocuğu tutmayı başardı ve olası bir facianın eşiğinden dönüldü.