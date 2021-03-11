Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
11 Mart 2021, Perşembe
ANA SAYFA Vaka ve vefat sayısında düşüş var! 11 Mart 2021 koronavirüs tablosu açıklandı |Video Giriş: 11.03.2021 20:47 Güncelleme:11.03.2021 20:48 Türkiye Sağlık Bakanlığı günün koronavirüs tablosunu duyurdu! Düne göre yeni vaka ve vefat sayılarında düşüş var. Dün 14556 olan vaka sayısı bugün 14046'ya gerilerken, 67 olan vefat sayısı da 63'e geriledi. İşte 11 Mart 2021 Türkiye'nin koronavirüs tablosunda son durum... DİĞER