Tarihi değiştiren büyük zafer! Hamidiye tabyasında neler yaşandı?

Giriş: 18.03.2021 09:48
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 09:48
Büyük zafer Çanakkale destanının 106. yıl dönümündeyiz. Hamidiye tabyasında neler yaşandı? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Necat Kırbulut aktardı. Tarihçi Can Akarcalı neler yaşandığını anlattı.
Büyük zaferin 106. yıl dönümü BÜYÜK ZAFERİN 106. YIL DÖNÜMÜ
