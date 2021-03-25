25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika: İstanbul'da kar çileye döndü! Tuzlama çalışması yapılmadı araçlar yolda kaldı

Son dakika: İstanbul'da kar çileye döndü! Tuzlama çalışması yapılmadı araçlar yolda kaldı

A Haber
Giriş: 25.03.2021 08:25
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 08:31
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul'da kar etkisini artırdı. Megakentte sabah saatlerinde kar yağışı yeniden başladı. Tuzlama çalışması yapılmadı, araçlar yolda kaldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kuruçay aktardı.
