Son dakika: İstanbul Arnavutköy'de dehşet anları! TIR otomobili metrelerce sürükledi

Son dakika: İstanbul Arnavutköy'de dehşet anları! TIR otomobili metrelerce sürükledi

Giriş: 07.04.2021 09:46
Güncelleme:07.04.2021 10:20
İstanbul Arnavutköy'de bir TIR sürücüsü yanındaki aracı fark etmedi çarpıp önüne aldı. Sürüklenen otomobilde 3 kişi vardı biri çocuktu. İşte dehşet anları....


