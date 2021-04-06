06 Nisan 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Son dakika: Fenerbahçe Başkanı Ali Koç'un koronavirüs testi pozitif

Son dakika: Fenerbahçe Başkanı Ali Koç'un koronavirüs testi pozitif

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 06.04.2021 13:01
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri... Fenerbahçe Kulübü Başkanı Ali Koç'un yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) testinin pozitif çıktığı ve tedavi sürecine evinde devam edildiği bildirildi.
F.Bahçeye büyük şok! Virüse yakalandı F.BAHÇE'YE BÜYÜK ŞOK! VİRÜSE YAKALANDI
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Aşıya giderken bunlara dikkat!
Aşıya giderken bunlara dikkat!
Altın değerinde Firavun Geçidi
Altın değerinde "Firavun Geçidi"
İki kadın kol kola yürürken hayatlarının şokunu yaşadı!
İki kadın kol kola yürürken hayatlarının şokunu yaşadı!
Kovid-19 testi pozitif
Kovid-19 testi pozitif
Ramazan pidesi fiyatları ne kadar oldu?
Ramazan pidesi fiyatları ne kadar oldu?
Diyanet'ten flaş 'teravih namazı' kararı
Diyanet'ten flaş 'teravih namazı' kararı
Aşı yaptıranlar dikkat! Bağışıklık için 2 doz şart
Aşı yaptıranlar dikkat! Bağışıklık için 2 doz şart
Arabistan'dan flaş Umre kararı!
Arabistan'dan flaş Umre kararı!
Kovid-19'un yeni belirtileri...
Kovid-19'un yeni belirtileri...
İstanbul trafiğinde son durum
İstanbul trafiğinde son durum
Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi
Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi
Yolun karşısına geçmek isterken can verdi
Yolun karşısına geçmek isterken can verdi
Daha Fazla Video Göster