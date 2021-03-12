12 Mart 2021, Cuma
Sevgilisinin cep telefonunu çalan hırsızı arabayla ezip linç ettiler

İHA
Giriş: 12.03.2021 08:37
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 08:47
Son dakika haberi... Brezilya'nın Vila Velha kentinde bir şahıs, yolda yürüdüğü sırada kız arkadaşının cep telefonunu çalan bisikletli hırsızı arabasıyla ezerek durdurdu.
