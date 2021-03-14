14 Mart 2021, Pazar
Saksı düştü! Öğrenciler kıl payı böyle kurtuldu

İHA
Giriş: 14.03.2021 17:31
Güncelleme:14.03.2021 17:42
Son dakika haberi... Tekirdağ'da okuldan çıktıktan sonra evlerine dönen öğrencilerin üstüne saksı düştü. O anlar çevredeki güvenlik kamerasına böyle yansıdı.
