İstanbul'da yabancı uyrukluların partisinden 'pes' dedirten görüntüler

İstanbul’da yabancı uyrukluların partisinden 'pes' dedirten görüntüler

Giriş: 09.11.2020 14:12
Güncelleme:09.11.2020 14:16
Avcılar'da gece kulübünde yabancı uyruklu kişilerin düzenlediği doğum günü partisinde koronavirüs tedbirleri hiçe sayıldı. Gece kulübünde ortaya çıkan görüntüler “Pes” dedirtti.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
