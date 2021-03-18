18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Dirilişten kurtuluşa Çanakkale! Nusret Mayın Gemisi savaşın kaderini değiştirdi

A Haber
Giriş: 18.03.2021 13:08
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 13:44
Çanakkale destanının 106. yılı. A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer bölgeden detayları aktardı. Tarihçi Ahmet Uslu savaşın kaderini değiştiren Nusret Mayın Gemisini anlattı.
