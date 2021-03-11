11 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Bekçi kulübesine daldı! Fabrika işçisi...

İHA
Giriş: 11.03.2021 17:15
Güncelleme:11.03.2021 17:24
Son dakika haberi... Rusya'da bir fabrikanın girişinde park halinde bırakılan TIR freninin boşalması sonucu hareket ederek bekçi kulübesine daldı. Fabrika işçisi, bekçiyi ezilmekten kıl payı kurtardı.
