18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları 106 yıl önce yazılan tarih! Çanakkale nasıl geçilmedi? Neden geçemediler?

106 yıl önce yazılan tarih! Çanakkale nasıl geçilmedi? Neden geçemediler?

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 18.03.2021 13:24
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 13:45
Çanakkale destanının 106. yılı. A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer bölgeden detayları aktardı. Çanakkale nasıl geçilmedi? Neden geçemediler? Tarihçi Dr. Öğretim Üyesi Barış Borlat A Haber'de anlattı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Çanakkale nasıl geçilmedi?
Çanakkale nasıl geçilmedi?
Savaşın kaderini değiştirdi
Savaşın kaderini değiştirdi
Patrikhanede itaatsizlik depremi
Patrikhanede itaatsizlik depremi
Tarihi değiştiren büyük zafer
Tarihi değiştiren büyük zafer
Kamyondan düştü! Sahibi aranıyor
Kamyondan düştü! Sahibi aranıyor
Köyde yangın faciası
Köyde yangın faciası
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı
87 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayarak...
87 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayarak...
Saniyelerle kurtuldu
Saniyelerle kurtuldu
Dehşet saniye saniye kamerada!
Dehşet saniye saniye kamerada!
Facianon arkasında Bitcoin mi var?
Facianon arkasında Bitcoin mi var?
İlk ölümün yıl dönümü
İlk ölümün yıl dönümü
Daha Fazla Video Göster