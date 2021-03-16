16 Mart 2021, Salı
GOL | Beşiktaş 2-0 Başakşehir - Ziraat Türkiye Kupası maçı

GOL | Beşiktaş 2-0 Başakşehir - Ziraat Türkiye Kupası maçı

Giriş: 16.03.2021 22:58
Güncelleme:16.03.2021 23:13
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası yarı final maçında Beşiktaş, 22. dakikada Domagoj Vida'nın attığı golle Başakşehir karşısında skoru 2-0'a getirdi.
