Türkiye'den Afrin'e elektrik | A Haber görüntüledi

Giriş: 18.02.2021 17:48
Güncelleme:18.02.2021 17:55
20 Ocak 2018'de başlatılan Zeytin Dalı Harekatı ile Afrin teröristlerden arındırıldı. Bölgede Türkiye’nin desteği ile adeta yeniden inşa edildi. Afrin’e elektrik de verilmeye başlandı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Halil İbrahim Uğur aktardı. İşte A Haber’in özel haberi…
Türkiye'den Afrin'e elektrik
