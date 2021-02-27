27 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
TBMM’de fezleke mesaisi! Fezlekeler için AK Parti’nin tavrı net

Giriş: 27.02.2021 09:22
Güncelleme:27.02.2021 09:27
Meclis'teki fezleke sayısı bin 271'e ulaştı. Peki en çok hangi konuda fezleke düzenlendi, dosyalar ne zaman görüşülecek? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Özkan Özcan aktardı.

Fezleke mesaisi! Tüm gözler Meclis'te
"Hocalı" tanıkları o günü A Haber'e anlattı
Erbakan vefatının 10'uncu yılında anıldı
28 Şubat darbesine giden yol: "Etkileri gerekirse bin yıl sürecek" deniyordu
Başkan Erdoğan açıkladı: Nisan ayından itibaren...
Türkiye'de koronavirüsten kaç kişi öldü?
Guy Ritchie ile Jason Statham Atlas 1948 Sineması ve İstanbul Sinema Müzesi açılış programına katıldı
Erdoğan önemli açılışa böyle geldi
Fahrettin Altun'dan "Hocalı" paylaşımı
Biz bu millete aşığız! Sevdalıyız
Kısıtlama öncesi İstanbul'da trafik kilit!
Bakanlık duyurdu! Flaş hafta sonu kararı
