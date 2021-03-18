Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
ANA SAYFA Son dakika: Rusya'dan ABD'ye "katil" yanıtı Giriş: 18.03.2021 14:00 Güncelleme:18.03.2021 14:00 Son dakika haberi... Kremlin'den yapılan açıklamada, "Biden'in Putin'e ilişkin yorumu çok kötü ve teamüllerden yoksun. Yaptığı yorumlar Biden'in Rusya ile ilişkiler inşa etmek istemediğini açıkça gösteriyor, Moskova bunu hesaba katacak. ABD ile ilişkilere yaklaşımımızı yakın gelecekte analiz edeceğiz" denildi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Agşin Kişiyev aktardı. DİĞER