Son dakika: Rusya'dan ABD'ye "katil" yanıtı

Giriş: 18.03.2021 14:00
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 14:00
Son dakika haberi... Kremlin'den yapılan açıklamada, "Biden'in Putin'e ilişkin yorumu çok kötü ve teamüllerden yoksun. Yaptığı yorumlar Biden'in Rusya ile ilişkiler inşa etmek istemediğini açıkça gösteriyor, Moskova bunu hesaba katacak. ABD ile ilişkilere yaklaşımımızı yakın gelecekte analiz edeceğiz" denildi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Agşin Kişiyev aktardı.
