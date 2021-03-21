21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Meclis Başkanı Mustafa Şentop'tan Gergerlioğlu açıklaması

Son dakika: Meclis Başkanı Mustafa Şentop'tan Gergerlioğlu açıklaması

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 21.03.2021 10:12
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 10:23
Milletvekilliği düşürülen HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu gözaltına alındı. TBMM Başkanı Mustafa Şentop ile Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı'ndan Gergerlioğlu'nun gözaltına alınmasıyla ilgili açıklama geldi. Şentop, "Kimse TBMM'yi hukuk dışı propagandanın parçası yapamaz" ifadelerini kullandı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Meclis Başkanı'ndan Gergerlioğlu açıklaması
Meclis Başkanı'ndan Gergerlioğlu açıklaması
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Nevruz mesajı
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Nevruz mesajı
HDP'li Gergerlioğlu gözaltına alındı
HDP'li Gergerlioğlu gözaltına alındı
Teröristlere yataklık eden kişi CHP'li çıktı
Teröristlere yataklık eden kişi CHP'li çıktı
HDP’li Gergerlioğlu Meclis'te gözaltına alındı
HDP’li Gergerlioğlu Meclis'te gözaltına alındı
Mardin'de PKK/KCK operasyonu
Mardin'de PKK/KCK operasyonu
CHP'li başkandan 15 Temmuz işkencesi
CHP'li başkandan 15 Temmuz işkencesi
Sağlık Bakanı Koca verileri paylaştı! İstanbul'da korkutan artış
Sağlık Bakanı Koca verileri paylaştı! İstanbul'da korkutan artış
Madem İstanbul Sözleşmesi koruyordu neden...
"Madem İstanbul Sözleşmesi koruyordu neden..."
''Ankara Sözleşmesi hazırlıyoruz''
''Ankara Sözleşmesi hazırlıyoruz''
İstanbul Sözleşmesi bütünüyle kadını korumadı
"İstanbul Sözleşmesi bütünüyle kadını korumadı"
Ankara-İzmir YHT hattında son durum ne?
Ankara-İzmir YHT hattında son durum ne?
Daha Fazla Video Göster