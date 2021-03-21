Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
21 Mart 2021, Pazar
ANA SAYFA Son dakika: Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan Nevruz mesajı Giriş: 21.03.2021 09:37 Güncelleme:21.03.2021 09:45 Son dakika haberi... Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Dünya Nevruz Günü dolayısıyla bir mesaj yayınladı. Başkan Erdoğan mesajında, "Nevruz'un aziz milletimize ve bütün insanlığa esenlik, bereket ve muştular getirmesini temenni ediyor, tüm vatandaşlarımızı en kalbi duygularımla selamlıyorum." ifadelerine yer verdi. DİĞER