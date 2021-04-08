08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Bakan Soylu açıkladı! Eren-10 operasyonunda kırmızı listedeki terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

Son dakika: Bakan Soylu açıkladı! Eren-10 operasyonunda kırmızı listedeki terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

A Haber
Giriş: 08.04.2021 12:27
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 12:38
Son dakika haberi... İçişleri Bakanı Soylu, Şırnak Bestler Dereler Domuz Dağı bölgesinde 1'i kırmızı kategoride 2 teröristin daha etkisiz hale getirildiğini açıkladı.Bölgede etkisiz hale getirilen terörist sayısı 6'ya yükseldi.
