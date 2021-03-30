Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
30 Mart 2021, Salı
ANA SAYFA Öztürk Yılmaz’dan CHP’ye sert sözler: Kılıçdaroğlu’nu FETÖ’cüler getirdi Giriş: 30.03.2021 13:41 Güncelleme:30.03.2021 13:44 Yenilik Partisi Genel Başkanı Öztürk Yılmaz, bir dönem yardımcılığını yaptığı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nu sert sözlerle eleştirdi. CHP’li bir seçmenin kırgınlığını ifade etmesi üzerine partiden neden yolları ayırdığını anlattı. FETÖ ile Kılıçdaroğlu'nun bağlantısı olduğunu söyledi. DİĞER