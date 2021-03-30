30 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Öztürk Yılmaz’dan CHP’ye sert sözler: Kılıçdaroğlu’nu FETÖ’cüler getirdi

Öztürk Yılmaz’dan CHP’ye sert sözler: Kılıçdaroğlu’nu FETÖ’cüler getirdi

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 30.03.2021 13:41
Güncelleme:30.03.2021 13:44
Yenilik Partisi Genel Başkanı Öztürk Yılmaz, bir dönem yardımcılığını yaptığı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nu sert sözlerle eleştirdi. CHP’li bir seçmenin kırgınlığını ifade etmesi üzerine partiden neden yolları ayırdığını anlattı. FETÖ ile Kılıçdaroğlu'nun bağlantısı olduğunu söyledi.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Kılıçdaroğlu FETÖ’nün kuklası
"Kılıçdaroğlu FETÖ’nün kuklası"
Fırat Kalkanı bölgesinde PKK'ya darbe!
Fırat Kalkanı bölgesinde PKK'ya darbe!
Türkiye'nin yeni risk haritası!
Türkiye'nin yeni risk haritası!
Dünyanın kaderini değiştiren isim!
Dünyanın kaderini değiştiren isim!
Türkiye'nin beklediği haberi verdi!
Türkiye'nin beklediği haberi verdi!
Bahçeli'den muhalefete erken seçim tepkisi
Bahçeli'den muhalefete erken seçim tepkisi
Başkan Erdoğan'dan BM'ye aşı mesajı
Başkan Erdoğan'dan BM'ye aşı mesajı
Mavinin 6 sırrı! A Haber'de anlattı
Mavinin 6 sırrı! A Haber'de anlattı
İstanbul'da kırmızı alarm!
İstanbul'da kırmızı alarm!
HDP için kritik gün! İddianame hazırlanan 685 kişi...
HDP için kritik gün! İddianame hazırlanan 685 kişi...
Bakanlık duyurdu! Terör örgütüne büyük operasyon
Bakanlık duyurdu! Terör örgütüne büyük operasyon
Eren-12 Güleşli Operasyonu başlatıldı! Timler peşlerinde
"Eren-12 Güleşli Operasyonu" başlatıldı! Timler peşlerinde
Daha Fazla Video Göster