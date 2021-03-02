02 Mart 2021, Salı
Mavi Vatan-2021 tatbikatı! Ege ve Akdeniz'de 170 savaş gemisi ve onlarca uçak tatbikatta

Mavi Vatan-2021 tatbikatı! Ege ve Akdeniz'de 170 savaş gemisi ve onlarca uçak tatbikatta

Giriş: 02.03.2021 13:32
Güncelleme:02.03.2021 13:32
Deniz, Hava ve Kara Kuvvetleri, Ege ve Akdeniz'de yeteneklerini Mavi Vatan-2021 tatbikatında sergiliyor. 170 gemimiz tatbikatta görev alıyor. Muğla Marmaris'ten ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Vural Efecik aktardı.

