27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Kafe lokanta restoran ve kıraathane işletmecileri dikkat! Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu toplanıyor

Giriş: 27.01.2021 16:26
Güncelleme:27.01.2021 16:26
Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu bu akşam saat 17'de Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca başkanlığında video konferansla toplanıyor. Peki kurulun gündeminde neler var? Kafe lokanta restoran ve kıraathane işletmelerine getirilen kısıtlamalar esnetilecek mi? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Ece Altuğ canlı yayında aktardı.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
